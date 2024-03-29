BreakingNews
Dayton 18-year-old who stabs uncle in chest during argument gets probation

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
By
20 minutes ago
An 18-year-old from Dayton who stabbed his uncle in the chest in January during an argument will spend up to five years on probation.

Matthew Ryan Jones Jr. was sentenced Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He also was ordered to have a mental health assessment, complete 20 hours of community service each week until he is employed, attend the victims of violence impact panel and receive anger management treatment, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police were called Jan. 28 to Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek on a stabbing complaint.

Officers spoke to a man in the hospital who said he had been stabbed in Dayton by his nephew, identified as Jones, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“(The man) stated that he had gotten into a verbal argument with Jones on the 28th,” an affidavit read. “The argument became heated and Jones got into his face in a threatening manner.”

When the man pushed his nephew away, Jones reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed his uncle in the chest.

The man drove to his father’s residence and then was taken to Soin for treatment.

As part of his plea agreement, a second count of felonious assault was dismissed, court records show.

