Miamisburg man accused of selling guns to teens gets treatment instead of conviction

Priddy will be under the supervision of Montgomery County Probation Service for one to five years and enter into a drug treatment program, according to court documents.

The Miamisburg Police Department uncovered the crimes while investigating a burglary reported just before 1 p.m. July 13 at a house in the 200 block of South Seventh Street, according to a Miamisburg Police Department report.

Sgt. Jeff Muncy said the burglary involved two boys, ages 16 and 17 from Miamisburg, and that the firearms were rifles and shotguns. The teens were arrested and charged, he said.