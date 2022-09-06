dayton-daily-news logo
    Dayton mayor heads to White House; event highlights federal investments in Ohio

    Jeffrey J. Mims Jr. is Dayton's mayor.

    Jeffrey J. Mims Jr. is Dayton's mayor. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

    Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. will be at the White House on Wednesday for a discussion on the affects federal investment is having in the community.

    Mims joins early a dozen other Ohio mayors, county commissioners and other local elected officials for the event “Communities in Action: Building a Better Ohio.” Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, Director of White House Office of Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms and American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling also will be present.

    Ohio is kicking off this new series launched by the White House focusing on labor and workforce investments, such as the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

    The Ohio Mayors Alliance last week released a report summarizing and highlighting how the state’s 30 largest cities are using ARP funds.

    Mayors attending the discussion also include Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval; Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther; Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb; Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan; Athens Mayor Steve Patterson; Chillicothe Mayor Luke Feeney; Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield; Lakewood Mayor Meghan George; Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith; Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley; Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz; and Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

    Jen Roppel Balduf is a staff writer who covers breaking news. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and writes for the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

