Dayton NAACP announces winners of 2023 Hall of Freedom Awards

The Dayton Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has announced the results of its 72nd Hall of Freedom Awards, which celebrate the achievements of individuals “have made rich deposits in the lives of the American people,” according to a release.

Community members nominated individuals for 13 award categories, which were then voted on by NAACP members, along with one individual receiving the President’s Award from the president of the Dayton NAACP.

President’s Award of Freedom

The President’s Award of Freedom is meant to honor individuals who rendered services in direct alignment with the NAACP’s goals and values, particularly in one of several areas like economic sustainability, education, health and voting rights and political representation.

The 2023 President’s Award of Freedom was given to former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

In particular, the NAACP cited Whaley’s long career in Dayton area politics, including being elected mayor of Dayton in 2013, running unopposed for the same position in 2017 before attempting to run for state governor in 2022. The NAACP also pointed to Whaley’s serving on different committees, such as the Greater Ohio’s Community Revitalization Committee, the Learn to Earn Executive Committee for Education, the Montgomery County Planning Commission and the Dayton Access Television Board of Trustees.

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to “outstanding leaders” who made significant contributions to advancing civil and human rights, and is the highest civilian honor given by the NAACP.

The 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Wayne Lee Wheat, the owner of House of Wheat Funeral Home.

In this decision, the NAACP pointed to Wheat’s long service in the funeral home business, which began when Wayne was still in high school as he worked as a funeral home attendant at the McLin Funeral Home and came to a head with the opening of the House of Wheat in 1969.

After continuing to succeed and expand, the NAACP said that the House of Wheat Funeral Home has become a household name, and understands the importance of community service.

Miley O. Williamson Award of Distinction

The Miley O. Williamson Award of Distinction is meant to honor and recognize an individual for more than 20 years of activism working for the NAACP, their church and other organizations.

The 2023 Miley O. Williamson Award of Distinction was posthumously awarded to Mary E. Taylor, a long-time member of the NAACP and prolific activist across many organizations.

The NAACP in particular pointed to Taylor’s service in many different ministries with the St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, her work in the Eta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, and serving in her community, including starting the first Pancake Breakfast in the West Dayton Area with all proceeds going to feed the hungry and assist the homeless.

“This active lady was affiliated with many religious, civic, and civil organizations,” the NAACP said.

Other awards

Other awards recipients include: