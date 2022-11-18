Dayton NAACP giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys today

The Dayton Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is giving away free turkeys today ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The giveaway is from noon to 6 p.m. at the Dayton NAACP headquarters at 915 Salem Ave.
The turkeys are available to people throughout the Dayton region.
