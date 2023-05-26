Dayton National Cemetery will remember those who gave all

The Dayton National Cemetery will pause Monday to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans.
The service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at cemetery monument, 4400 W. Third St..
Scheduled to speak are U.S. Representative Mike Turner; Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Dennis Adkins, who is director of the Dayton National Cemetery Support Committee, as well as Col. Scott Sonnek, medical research director at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, who will deliver the keynote.
Be aware that cemetery entrances will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Parking is available at the VA Medical Center on Connecticut Avenue.
Shuttle service will be available from the parking lots to the ceremony area. There will be additional shuttle drop-off and pickup stops across the cemetery for those wishing to visit gravesites. Shuttle services will be available starting at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 1 pm.
Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries and memorials. A national moment of remembrance takes place at 3 p.m. Many also observe the tradition of flying the flag of the United States at half-staff from dawn until noon.
