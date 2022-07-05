Dayton native flees with family from gunshots during Chicago mass shooting: ‘This can’t be happening.”

That’s exactly what they did, and when she and Jonah had escaped the area, Waitz called her husband to see where he was.

“Luckily, he was able to grab my daughter and find our car,” she said. “He threw her in, got in the car and I was able to drop a pin of where I was because I was on a random side street and he was able to come pick us up.”

Although the entire incident, from fleeing to being able to meet up with her husband and daughter lasted only about 10 to 15 minutes, “it seemed like hours,” Waitz said.

Waitz and family also managed 10 minutes later to track down and pick up her in-laws, who had parked where the shooting ended up occurring but ended up seated a block away on the same street.

“The crazy thing is my in laws had parked at Second and Central, which is the corner where the shooting happened, and they were going to stand there just like by where they parked and our good friends had texted them where they were sitting and said ‘Come sit with us’ and luckily they had moved and sat with our friend or otherwise they would have been right there.”

At first, when people thought it was fireworks and were running from the scene based on that, Waitz said she thought “How is this America? That like now we’re scared of fireworks and just any loud noise puts us on edge?”

Then, when she realized it was actual gunshots, a different question came to mind: How could this have happened in what she said is a tight-knit community?

“We live in a bubble here,” she said. “Nothing bad happens. Everyone knows each other. It’s a very affluent area. I was just like ‘This can’t be happening and how is my child now subjected to this?’”