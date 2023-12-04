Dayton police cruiser flips on its top in 2-vehicle crash

A Dayton police cruiser flipped onto its top following a two-vehicle crash in Dayton Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched on reports of a Dayton Police Department cruiser on its top around 9:52 a.m. at the intersection of First Street and Riverview Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A vehicle ran a red light and hit the police cruiser causing it to flip on its top and slide, James Ryder with DPD said.

“The officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Ryder said. He added both vehicles involved were towed and there was only one person in each vehicle

The 911 call log said multiple people tried to pull the police officer out of the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

We will update this story as we learn more.

