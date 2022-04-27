dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton Police Department promotes 9 officers

Dayton Police cruiser/ Dayton Police Department

Dayton Police cruiser/ Dayton Police Department

The Dayton Police Department has announced that it has promoted nine officers to ranks ranging from major to sergeant.

Promotions were performed in the Commission Chambers at City Hall on Monday, April 25.

The promotions were as follows:

  • Lt. Jason Hall was promoted to major and assigned to command the Patrol Operations Division
  • Lt. James Mullins was promoted to major and assigned to command the Community Services Division
  • Sgt. Jacquelyn Imwalle was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the West Patrol Operations District as night watch commander
  • Sgt. John Jezioro was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the Administrative Services Bureau
  • Sgt. Shawn Smiley was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the East Patrol Operations District as night watch commander
  • Officer James Gallagher was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the West Patrol Operations District
  • Officer Salli Jones was promoted to sergeant and will remain with the Recruiting Unit
  • Officer Christopher Savage was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the West Patrol Operations District
  • Officer Philip Watts was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the East Patrol Operations District

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

