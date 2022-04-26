Dayton police ID man wanted in death of volleyball club worker

The security guard, Ronnie J. Brown, died on Sunday, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Fountain was identified from video evidence, and he was a regular at Setters who staff recognized, Johns said.

Fountain allegedly “sucker-punched” Brown as he tried to keep the peace and break up fighting in front of the business, Johns said.

“It appears our victim was just standing there trying to calm things down when our suspect approached from the rear and actually punched him from behind, in the side of the face,” Johns said.

Brown was knocked down by the punch and he hit his head on the ground, Johns said.

Fountain, who is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, has been known to drive a 2006 blue Chevrolet Impala, Johns said.

“We’re asking for citizens help, if they see him or know where he’s at to let us know so we can bring him in for questioning,” he said.

Drag racing and reckless driving on ATVs is an issue in the city, Johns said, and this attack occurred after some people who were riding ATVs showed up in Setters’ parking lot and were doing donuts.

Some small fights broke out, including pushing and shoving, and Brown was trying to calm things down and push people back when he was struck in the face from behind, Johns said.

Fountain, who authorities say is wanted for murder, was convicted of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises in 2020, and charges of felonious assault and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle were dismissed, according to the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.

Fountain was put on probation for five years.