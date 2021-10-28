Dayton police, fire union leaders say city’s vaccine policy could lead to public safety crisis

“It was very disappointing to me and our members when the city released this policy without any input or negotiation from our members,” Dayton IAFF 136 President Kraig Robinson said. “Mayor Nan Whaley might say that she’s a friend to organized labor, but she’s completely disregarded our rights and is going to put the city in danger because of it.”

Earlier this month, about 1,000 of the city’s 1,820 employees were fully vaccinated (55% of total), according to city data.

About 500 employees did not respond to the city’s request for their vaccination status, and about 200 other workers declined to disclose their status.

About one-third of fire personnel responded to the city’s request for vaccination status, and about 69% of police personnel did the same, the data show.

“To threaten public safety at this late hour, over something they have known about for three months, is a callous disregard for the sworn duty to protect and serve the citizens of Dayton,” said Ken Couch, Dayton’s human resources director. “The city will take whatever action is necessary to ensure we provide public safety service to our citizens.”