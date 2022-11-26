Dayton police investigate stabbing report

A caller reported a stabbing in the 400 block of North Upland Avenue in Dayton early Saturday morning.
The call came in at 3:52 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Multiple people were on scene and somebody reported a stabbing, dispatch said.
No details are yet available on how many victims were involved or if anyone was taken into custody.
Dispatch said at least one person may have been stabbed as one medic went to Miami Valley Hospital.
Further details were not yet available.
About the Author