Dayton Public announces details on superintendent interviews

The district plans to livestream interviews and is involving panelists from the community in the interview. But the schedule times are not yet available, the district said.

Both Alesia Smith and Allen Smith attended Central State University. Allen Smith taught at Allen Elementary School, which is now closed, and previously worked as the senior deputy superintendent for Denver Public Schools, which has become a model of schools improving academic progress.

Alesia Smith previously worked as deputy superintendent of Pulaski County Special School District in Little Rock, Arkansas, where she led the schools to higher achievement ratings and higher ACT scores. Five of the schools she oversaw are now listed among the best schools in Arkansas, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Lawrence previously served as the district’s business manager until last summer, when he took over as interim superintendent. He graduated from Paul Lawrence Dunbar in 1984 and taught at several DPS schools during his career, where he was a principal and previously served as the chief of school innovation for DPS. While he was chief of schools, he led the district to get an A grade in value-added, one of the ways the state previously scored state report cards.

Chrisondra Goodwine, a DPS member who served as board president in 2023, said the district looked for people who have experience turning around underperforming public schools.

Panelists will be chosen and required to attend two training sessions the week of Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, Board member Karen Wick-Gagnet said. The panelists should be notified this week, she said.

While the finalists are being interviewed in February, they will also be on-site and talking to staff during those two days, DPS officials said.

The Alma Group has been helping the district find the finalists. DPS will spend around $65,600, plus travel and expenses, with the total amount not to exceed $75,000, according to the contract with the Alma Group.

“Once the schedule has been finalized, Alma is excited for the Dayton community to get to see these candidates and they’re looking forward to learning more,” Wick-Gagnet said.

The two newest members to the board, Eric Smith and William Bailey, have been participating in interviews, and will help select the final candidate.