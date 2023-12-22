JUST IN: Dayton Public Schools superintendent search narrowed to three candidates

“As we move forward with the selection process, the community can be assured that the next leader of Dayton Public Schools will be strong, student-focused, and capable of leading our District forward,” said board president Chrisondra Goodwine.

Students, caregivers, staff and community will participate in panel interviews with each candidate, the district said in a press release. There are three ways that the Dayton community can participate in the superintendent search in the near future:

Submit nominations or self-nominations for potential participation on interview panels between now and Jan 12.

Submit potential interview questions for the interview panels to consider asking the finalist candidates between now and Jan. 12.

View the live-streamed and recorded finalist interviews with students and parents and provide feedback to the Board of Education. The date of the finalist interviews has not been scheduled yet but are anticipated to be in early February.

The board has said they plan to pick their next superintendent by March. The new superintendent will start next summer.