Dayton Public Schools plans $3.2M contract to ‘transform’ 6 schools

Ed Direction has partnered with the state education departments in Indiana and Illinois, and they advertise that they are committed to “the slog of implementation,” quoting author Ben Levin.

“The pizzazz is around having the seemingly new idea, whereas the real work is in making it happen,” Ed Direction’s materials say. “While innovations tend to get the profile, the slog work of implementation is what makes the difference in the end.”

Lolli said the company will start assessments in the six schools next week. She said the contract is structured so that if the schools don’t increase scores by set amounts over three years, Ed Direction doesn’t get the second half of its payment.