Dayton rec center to close until May 3 after 2 workers test positive for COVID

The Greater Dayton Recreation Center on West Third Street will be closed until May 3 after two employees tested positive for coronavirus.
The workers testing positive on Friday, April 16. The city notified staff and anyone who may have come into contact with the employees.
All staff members are quarantining at home for two-weeks in accordance with the City of Dayton’s policy. Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will conduct contact tracing.
Patrons can use activity passes at the Northwest Recreation Center at 1600 Princeton Drive and at the Lohrey Recreation Center at 2366 Glenarm Ave.
Anyone with questions can call 937-333-8400.