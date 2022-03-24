Dayton region sees a ‘natural decrease’ in population

More than 90% of Ohio’s counties, including all local counties, saw a “natural decrease” in population last year, stemming in large part from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, according to new data released Thursday by the U.S. Census.
Deaths outnumbered births last year in the 81 of Ohio’s 88 counties, including Butler, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties, according to the Census data.
Credit: Kettering Health
As a result, nearly two-thirds of Ohio counties lost population between July 2020 and July 2021, such as Butler, Clark, Champaign and Montgomery counties, the data show.
Warren County added more new residents (3,549) than all but one other county (Delaware), and Greene and Miami each added several hundred people to their populations.
Domestic and international migration helped local counties grow their populations or defray losses.
About 92% of Ohio’s counties saw a natural decrease in population last year, which is up from 61% in 2020 and 49% in 2019, the data say.
Back in 2011 and 2012, less than a quarter of counties saw a natural decrease.
