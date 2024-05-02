Dayton restaurant Sueño hosts Cinco de Mayo celebration with all-you-can-eat taco bar

There will be specialty cocktails available for purchase including frozen margaritas and live music from 12:30 to 3 p.m. by the Dayton Salsa Project and 3:30 to 8 p.m. featuring Frank Calzada & Friends.

For an additional $30 per person, guests can experience a Mexican spirits tasting with tequila, mezcal and sotol directed by Beverage Director Tyler Hampton. This intimate experience will happen every hour, on the hour for up to 10 people at a time.

Cinco de Mayo is something the team at Sueño takes seriously and they wanted to throw a celebration the right way. Co-owner Chris Dimmick said this is the first year they’ve had the opportunity to host this type of event on the operational standpoint.

“The whole point was to open our doors and do something a little more accessible than we typically do,” Dimmick said.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Latino Center at Wright State University, which helps to enrich the lives of Latino students and those in the community.

Sueño, located at 607 E. Third St., is typically closed on Sundays, but will be open for this specialty event. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit exploretock.com/sueno.

