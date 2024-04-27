Centerville Taco Trail kicks off next week with 8 participating restaurants

Complete the taco trail for a free t-shirt.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Attention all taco lovers! The City of Centerville is launching a Taco Trail as part of its BusinessFirst! program and in collaboration with its local restaurants.

All you have to do is visit the eight participating restaurants below sometime between May 1 and May 31, buy a taco and have a waiter stamp your taco trail card. Once your card is fully stamped, bring it to the Centerville Municipal Building for a free t-shirt.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Agave & Rye, 11 N. Main St.
  • Archer’s Tavern, 9496 Dayton-Lebanon Pike
  • City Barbeque, 5 E. Franklin St.
  • Elsa’s, 6318 Far Hills Ave.
  • El Toro, 894 S. Main St.
  • Lock 27, 1035 S. Main St.
  • Loose Ends Brewing Company, 890 S. Main St.
  • The Famous Restaurant, 953 S. Main St.

“The Centerville Taco Trail is a fantastic addition to our BusinessFirst! program, which aims to support and promote local businesses,” said Centerville Economic Development Director Erik Collins. “We are thrilled to partner with our local restaurants to create a fun and engaging program that boosts our local economy.”

T-shirts can be picked up, beginning May 6, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Municipal Building, 100 W. Spring Valley Pike. All t-shirts must be claimed by June 30.

For more information, visit centervilleohio.gov/tacotrail.

ExploreLoose Ends Brewing in Centerville launches new menu with kabobs, crab cakes, ice cream floats
In Other News
1
Potential pause of flood protection reappraisal could impact...
2
Warren County injured veteran receives house from Gary Sinise...
3
Coroner IDs 63-year-old man killed in fire at Miami Twp. apartment
4
Loose Ends Brewing in Centerville launches new menu with kabobs, crab...
5
1 taken to hospital, multiple rescued from house fire in Fairborn

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top