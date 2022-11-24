Dayton RTA offering free rides for Thanksgiving

Free rides are available on fixed routes and paratransit services. RTA is running its regular schedule on Thanksgiving and its customer service call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The promotion is part of RTA’s 50th anniversary celebration. RTA is also offering free rides after 5 p.m. through Dec. 30, as well as free weekend rides on Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 1.