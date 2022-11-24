BreakingNews
Adoption has one local family giving thanks
Dayton RTA offering free rides for Thanksgiving

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority is offering free rides on Thanksgiving to help make sure people can attend holiday events.

Free rides are available on fixed routes and paratransit services. RTA is running its regular schedule on Thanksgiving and its customer service call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The promotion is part of RTA’s 50th anniversary celebration. RTA is also offering free rides after 5 p.m. through Dec. 30, as well as free weekend rides on Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 1.

Riders can use the Transit app or visit www.iriderta.org to plan their rides.

