Dayton says “no disruptions” to police and fire service so far as COVID rules begin

The city met this morning with union officials to discuss the current testing policy, a city spokesperson said.

Police and fire union officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday morning.

Officials with the Dayton Fraternal Order of Police and the Dayton International Association of Firefighters said last week that a couple hundred police and fire personnel may not be vaccinated or have refused to share their vaccination status with the city. They said if some of those employees do not agree to testing, the city could see manpower shortages and service delays and disruptions.

Craig Robinson, president of the Dayton International Association of Fire Fighters 136, said the city violated state law by imposing vaccination and testing requirements without negotiating with its unions.

He said the new policy is a significant change to work conditions, which must be bargained.

City officials last week said the testing requirement is intended to keep its workforce healthy and protect the public.

Caption Derric McDonald, vice president of the Dayton Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 44, speaks about Dayton's testing/vaccination policy. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Employees who refuse to be tested will be sent home on unpaid leave and will not be allowed to return to work until they have a negative COVID-19 test, city officials said.

About 773 of the city’s 1,800 employees (43%) are not vaccinated or declined to disclose their vaccination status, according to city data shared on Thursday.

About 464 of the employees who are unvaccinated or declined to disclose are in the police and fire departments.