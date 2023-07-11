Dayton school board meets today to discuss filling superintendent role

The Dayton Public Schools board of education is meeting today at 5:30 p.m. at Belmont High School to discuss the next steps to find an interim superintendent and long-term superintendent, as current Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli is leaving to take an interim superintendent position at Lakota schools in Butler County.

Lolli is resigning less than three months after agreeing to a one-year contract extension with Dayton Public Schools, and about a month before DPS resumes classes Aug. 14.

“We would like to sincerely thank her for her six years of service to the district,” Dayton school board President Chrisondra Goodwine said Thursday in an email to staff. “Dr. Lolli was a great leader for our students and staff, most recently being named the 2023 Ohio Superintendent of the Year. We wish her well in all future endeavors.”

Goodwine said in the email she “looked forward to sharing more as details are finalized.” Neither Lolli nor Goodwine returned calls seeking comment last week.

In a statement last week, DPS said the school board would “discuss the process for hiring an interim superintendent” at today’s meeting.

Local education leaders who work closely with Dayton Public but aren’t part of the organization said being a superintendent for a large urban district is a tough job.

Preschool Promise CEO Robyn Lightcap, an advocate for quality early childcare and preschool, said Lolli has worked well with her organization. She said she hoped the next superintendent of DPS prioritizes community relationships and working with other organizations.

“I think just continuing to value the partnerships in the community is of utmost importance,” Lightcap said.

Lolli came to Dayton from Middletown schools as part of DPS’ leadership turnover in 2016, when Lori Ward left the district after six years as superintendent. Lolli started as associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction under Superintendent Rhonda Corr, but took over as acting superintendent a year later when Corr was pushed out.

Dayton Mayor Jeff Mims, who served as a teacher, coach, teachers union president and school board president over a decades-long career in Dayton Public Schools, said he wished Lolli the best and hopes she can continue to prepare students for life outside of school.

“On that same note, I look forward to strengthening the relationship with school leaders to do the same thing for the city of Dayton,” Mims said.