Dayton school superintendent named interim leader for Lakota
26 minutes ago

Dayton’s school superintendent has been named interim leader for the Lakota school district, according to a release from Lakota today.

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli will lead Lakota for a year, overseeing its 17,500-student district in the coming school year, according to a release from Lakota, southwest Ohio’s largest suburban district.

In the announcement, Lakota School Board President Lynda O’Connor said Lolli “has spent her 45-year career serving K-12 public education. Leaving her most recent post as superintendent of Dayton Public Schools for the last six years … Lolli has over 15 years of superintendent experience spanning urban and suburban districts of varying sizes.”

Lolli is no stranger to Butler County, having been a former Monroe Schools superintendent. She had told the Dayton Board of Education she intended to stay through the 2023-2024 school year as superintendent.

“I am very excited to begin this new venture with Lakota Schools,” stated Lolli in the Lakota announcement.

“I’ve always admired Lakota for the exceptional work their staff does for their students. I feel fortunate to be leading a district with such an influential presence and to be part of the work that will continue defining Lakota as a well-respected and future-ready school district.”

Lolli will begin work July 19, replacing current Interim Superintendent Robb Vogelmann, and she will be paid an annual salary of $200,000.

