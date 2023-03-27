Dayton trash and recycling schedule changes begin this week

Starting this week, about 15,000 households in the city of Dayton will see changes to their trash and recycling schedules.
The city collects trash Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays, based on the locations of the homes (the zones they are in). Recycling is collected on the same days as trash, every other week.
Some households in the city will see their trash bins emptied on different days of the week. Some households will see recycling collections change. Some will see changes to both services.
Residents can find the new trash, recycling and bulk pickup schedules online at www.daytonohio.gov/collectionmap. Households with questions also can contact the Dayton call center at 937-333-4800.
This is the first time that the city has changed its recycling schedule since 2010.
Trash pickup AND Recycling pickup changes
Historic Inner East: Switching from Thursday to Monday
DeWeese: Switching Thursday to Monday
Patterson Park: Switching Wednesday to Tuesday
Shroyer Park: Switching Wednesday to Tuesday
Northridge Estates: Switching Thursday to Monday
Oregon District: Switching Thursday to Monday
*******
Trash pickup change ONLY
South Park: Switching Wednesday to Tuesday
North Riverdale: Switching Monday to Thursday
University Park: Switching Wednesday to Tuesday
Walnut Hills: Switching Wednesday to Tuesday
Hillcrest: Monday to Thursday
Roosevelt: Tuesday to Monday
Wolf Creek: Tuesday to Monday
Downtown: Thursday to Friday
Philadelphia Woods: Monday to Thursday
Midtown: Wednesday to Tuesday
Fairview: Monday to Thursday
Webster Station: Thursday to Monday
*******
Recycling bi-weekly collection change ONLY
NOTE: Residents in these neighborhoods will receive a new collection calendar for bi-weekly recyclable collection. Collection day will remain the same, only bi-weekly schedule will change.
Hearthstone: Wednesday
Pheasant Hill: Thursday
Walnut Hills: Wednesday
Belmont: Wednesday
Lakeview: Tuesday
Oregon District: Thursday
Linden Heights: Wednesday
Riverdale: Monday
College Hill: Monday
Pineview: Tuesday
MacFarlane: Tuesday
Arlington Heights: Tuesday
Fairlane: Tuesday
Miami Chapel: Tuesday
Springfield: Thursday
Wright Dunbar: Tuesday
Roosevelt: Tuesday
McPherson: Monday
Edgemont: Tuesday
