BreakingNews
Dayton trash and recycling schedule changes begin this week
X

Dayton trash and recycling schedule changes begin this week

Local News
By , Staff Writer
13 minutes ago
In some cases, it marks the first changes in over a decade

Starting this week, about 15,000 households in the city of Dayton will see changes to their trash and recycling schedules.

The city collects trash Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays, based on the locations of the homes (the zones they are in). Recycling is collected on the same days as trash, every other week.

Some households in the city will see their trash bins emptied on different days of the week. Some households will see recycling collections change. Some will see changes to both services.

Residents can find the new trash, recycling and bulk pickup schedules online at www.daytonohio.gov/collectionmap. Households with questions also can contact the Dayton call center at 937-333-4800.

This is the first time that the city has changed its recycling schedule since 2010.

Trash pickup AND Recycling pickup changes

Historic Inner East: Switching from Thursday to Monday

DeWeese: Switching Thursday to Monday

Patterson Park: Switching Wednesday to Tuesday

Shroyer Park: Switching Wednesday to Tuesday

Northridge Estates: Switching Thursday to Monday

Oregon District: Switching Thursday to Monday

*******

Trash pickup change ONLY

South Park: Switching Wednesday to Tuesday

North Riverdale: Switching Monday to Thursday

University Park: Switching Wednesday to Tuesday

Walnut Hills: Switching Wednesday to Tuesday

Hillcrest: Monday to Thursday

Roosevelt: Tuesday to Monday

Wolf Creek: Tuesday to Monday

Downtown: Thursday to Friday

Philadelphia Woods: Monday to Thursday

Midtown: Wednesday to Tuesday

Fairview: Monday to Thursday

Webster Station: Thursday to Monday

*******

Recycling bi-weekly collection change ONLY

NOTE: Residents in these neighborhoods will receive a new collection calendar for bi-weekly recyclable collection. Collection day will remain the same, only bi-weekly schedule will change.

Hearthstone: Wednesday

Pheasant Hill: Thursday

Walnut Hills: Wednesday

Belmont: Wednesday

Lakeview: Tuesday

Oregon District: Thursday

Linden Heights: Wednesday

Riverdale: Monday

College Hill: Monday

Pineview: Tuesday

MacFarlane: Tuesday

Arlington Heights: Tuesday

Fairlane: Tuesday

Miami Chapel: Tuesday

Springfield: Thursday

Wright Dunbar: Tuesday

Roosevelt: Tuesday

McPherson: Monday

Edgemont: Tuesday

In Other News
1
Former Mead CEO Burnell Robert dies, remembered for his work on Dayton...
2
UD campus disturbance, Wright factory fire and other weekend stories...
3
MAP: Where are Dayton’s nuisance properties, and who owns them?
4
JUST IN: Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion adds country music star to concert...
5
First lady Jill Biden to visit Wright-Patt this week

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top