Dayton turns to automated calls for delinquent accounts

Calls will be made to customers with a three-day notice of impending disconnection.

Customers who get a call have the option to make an immediate payment using a credit or debit card.

Water bills can be paid at paydaytonwater.com, the City Hall customer service center at 101 W. Third St., by phone at 937-333-3550, or at CVS and Family Dollar stores in Dayton.

Customers who have questions or need to make payment can call 937-333-3550.