Dayton turns to automated calls for delinquent accounts

Dayton has started using automated calls to notify water customers their service is at risk of disconnection.
Previously, the city notified customers with delinquent accounts that they face losing service by letters in the mail and hand-delivered warning messages.
The city says it hopes the automated calls will encourage people to pay their bills and set up payment arrangements, reducing the number of utility disconnections.
The calls feature a 50-second recorded message that tells customers how they can make payments to avoid service disruptions.
Calls will be made to customers with a three-day notice of impending disconnection.
Customers who get a call have the option to make an immediate payment using a credit or debit card.
Water bills can be paid at paydaytonwater.com, the City Hall customer service center at 101 W. Third St., by phone at 937-333-3550, or at CVS and Family Dollar stores in Dayton.
Customers who have questions or need to make payment can call 937-333-3550.