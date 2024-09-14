Dayton VA campus to unveil Lincoln statue Monday

Lincoln in 1865 signed the legislation creating a system of soldier’s homes to care for veterans, and the Dayton Soldier’s Home was one of the first three initially authorized. The large campus is known today as the Dayton VA Medical Center.

In 2018, an organization called the American Veterans Heritage Center, working with the Lincoln Society of Dayton, launched efforts to erect a bronze statue of Lincoln on the campus.

Sculptor Mike Major has depicted Lincoln, pen in hand, signing legislation establishing the National Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Asylum for Civil War veterans.

American Veterans Heritage Center president Bill DeFries said the statue will be a place for reflection and a place for attract tourists to see the National VA History Center and the Dayton National Cemetery on campus.

“With this, we’re carrying on a meaningful message,” DeFries said in Feburary.

During her visit to the campus, Kabat is scheduled tour the history center and meet with leaders, frontline staff and veterans to discuss how Dayton VA serves some 60,400 veterans each year.

Urbana artist Major also created the Lincoln statue that was placed on Dayton Courthouse Square in 2016.