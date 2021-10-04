Dayton woman killed, man injured in Miami Twp. crash Sunday

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in a crash where a Dayton woman died and a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday morning in Miami Twp.
Veronica Padilla Gonzalez, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. She reportedly was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Around 2:45 a.m., Sunday troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash into a pole on state Route 725 near Mad River Road.
The initial investigation showed that 38-year-old Carlos Uribe Garcia, of Dayton, was driving a 2014 Nissan west on state Route 725 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole, according to OSHP.
Crews transported Uribe Garcia to Kettering Health Main Campus. Gonzalez was a passenger in the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
Miami Twp. police and the Miami Valley Fire District assisted troopers at the scene.