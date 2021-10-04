Estate of man killed in deputy shooting files federal lawsuit

However, the federal lawsuit filed by attorney Douglas Brannon paints a different picture of the situation.

“At the time of the shooting, Gary Brown was unarmed and attempting to leave in a vehicle from a parking space,” the lawsuit says. “He did not threaten any officer and did not strike any officer with his vehicle as he was driving away.”

The lawsuit says that Brown moved to the front of the vehicle as he was talking with one deputy, and another came up to the vehicle with his weapon drawn. It was then Brown tried to drive away, the lawsuit says.

The suit says that the deputy “recklessly and with total disregard for the consequences, indiscriminately fired his weapon into the vehicle through the front windshield at Gary Brown hitting him in the chest, which shot/injury ultimately killed him.”

The lawsuit names Montgomery County, Sheriff Rob Streck and deputies Matthew Snyder and Alec Denker as defendants.

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman declined comment citing the pending litigation.