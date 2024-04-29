BreakingNews
Dayton's Connor Child Health Pavilion closed today due to weekend crash

Dayton’s Connor Child Health Pavilion closed today due to weekend crash

16 minutes ago
Dayton Children’s Hospital’s Connor Child Health Pavilion is closed Monday after a weekend crash ruptured a gas line.

Patients with appointments at the pavilion were contacted via text Sunday and given an alternate location for their appointment. Those who did not receive a text should call 937-641-5355 for details.

Repairs are expected to be made to the gas line as soon as possible. Dayton Children’s hopes to reopen the Connor Child Health Pavilion Tuesday.

ExploreHospital volunteer recognized for being ‘an inspiration’

“We apologize for any inconvenience this causes,” read a statement from the hospital. “We thank the first responders who arrived so quickly on the scene and acted so decisively. We also thank all those working diligently to return the building to order.”

More details will be provided as information is available.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday a car hit the corner of the Connor Child Health Pavilion, as well as a gas utility line, according to a crash report filed by the Dayton Police Department.

A 2004 Chevrolet Malibu was going south on the state Route 4 exit when the car continued through the Stanley Avenue intersection and drove over the curb, going off the road and hitting the building.

Speed and impairment are suspected factors in the crash.

The driver, a 30-year-old Brookville woman, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

She was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control, according to the crash report.

