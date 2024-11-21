Dayton’s homeless shelter for men may close; city seeks replacement provider

The Gateway for Men moved to the South Gettysburg facility in 2009, after previously being housed at St. Vincent de Paul’s facility at 120 W. Apple Street, just south of downtown Dayton, near Miami Valley Hospital.

The Apple Street facility is home to the Shelter for Women and Families, which sheltered record numbers of kids and families late last year.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. said in a statement that he’s deeply disappointed by the facility’s closure.

“The city will work diligently with all partners to ensure a seamless transition and uninterrupted services for the men who depend on this shelter,” the mayor said. “Our commitment to supporting vulnerable populations remains steadfast, as ensuring the well-being and stability of our community is our top priority.”

City officials said the city in recent months has worked with Montgomery County and St. Vincent de Paul leadership to try to identify potential solutions to prevent this from happening.

Dayton says the city and county have not reduced their funding support of the shelter’s operations.

The city says it provided more than $3 million in emergency shelter grants to St. Vincent de Paul between 2016 and 2024, plus $3 million of its federal COVID relief aid.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein in a statement said the city is working closely with Montgomery County and the Dayton-Kettering-Montgomery County Continuum of Care to try to ensure that there is a smooth transition between homeless service providers for this population. She said the goal is to avoid interrupting homeless shelter services.

“The city of Dayton is unwavering in its commitment to providing emergency shelter services 24/7, 365 days a year,” Dickstein said.

The city says it owns the Gateway Homeless Shelter for Men property, and a new provider of services will be selected through an open and competitive Request for Proposals (RFP) process.