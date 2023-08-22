DDN 125th anniversary: How our products are changing, and how to use them

The Dayton Daily News has changed a lot in our 125-year history.

From the newspaper to the website to the ePaper, apps and newsletters, we continue to innovate with the times.

Here is a look at our current products and how you can engage with them.

The newspaper

Convenient home delivery of the printed newspaper is available six days a week or for Sunday only.

Many benefits are included in a delivery subscription, including full access to our websites, ePaper, newsletters and more.

A subscription to one paper gets you unlimited access to DaytonDailyNews.com, SpringfieldNewsSun.com, Journal-News.com and Dayton.com.

All the details for how to subscribe and a full list of benefits can be found HERE.

The website

The menu bar at the top of the webpage provides quick links to frequently used areas of the DaytonDailyNews.com website.

At the bottom of each webpage is our site map. There you can find alternate ways of contacting the Dayton Daily News, subscribing and managing your account, links to various web pages, our FAQ pages and more.

Step by step instructions on how to navigate DaytonDailyNews.com from main page can be found HERE.

The Dayton Daily News News app

We offer a news-only app that gives you the top local news and can be downloaded directly from the Apple and Google Play stores.

The gear icon in the top left corner allows you to control alerts, so that you only get alerted to news of interest to you.

The ePaper

The ePaper is an electronic version of the hardcopy newspaper. You can view every page of the newspaper just as it appears in print. The ePaper also delivers overnight updates and exclusive extras

The ePaper is available on any computer or mobile device through the internet browser.

When you subscribe to Dayton Daily News and activate your digital access, you will automatically be subscribed to the Morning Briefing email newsletter which provides a link to your daily ePaper and links to the day’s top stories online.

More details about the ePaper and other ways to access it can be found HERE.

Newsletters

Newsletters are specific, focused set of content, on a variety of subjects, that is sent directly to your email.

Newsletter topics include Daily Headlines, Dayton Food and Dining, Breaking News, Daily Sports, Ohio politics, Vintage Dayton and many more.

Most newsletters are available to every reader. If you have a paid subscription for unlimited digital access or home delivery, you can sign up for Subscriber Only newsletters.

More details on how to subscribe to newsletters and manage your choices can be found HERE.

Games and puzzles

Subscribers have digital access to the Crossword and Jumble puzzles that appear in the printed paper. Daily and Sunday crossword puzzles from LA Times are also available online.

You can play interactive games and puzzles on your computer or mobile device. They are available at games.daytondailynews.com or directly from the ePaper.

Games include Sudoku, The Daily Jigsaw, BlackJack, Bridge and more.

More information on how to access subscriber or free games can be found HERE.

How-to guide

For a compete “how to” guide to all of our products please visit our Dayton Daily News Digital Help Center for answers to the most common digital questions and for help getting you on your way to unlocking everything your subscription has to offer.

If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@daytondailynews.com or call us at 1-888-397-6397.

Thank you for reading the Dayton Daily News and for supporting local journalism.