Deadline is today to register for first Vax-2-School drawing for scholarships worth up to $100K

The program offers prizes including 150 scholarships valued at $10,000; and five scholarships worth $100,000. The scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program.

The drawing is open to Ohioans ages 5 to 21 who have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. They, or their parents or guardians, can enter online at www.ohiovax2school.com, or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).