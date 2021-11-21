dayton-daily-news logo
Deadline is today to register for first Vax-2-School drawing for scholarships worth up to $100K

By , Dayton Daily News
46 minutes ago

Today is the deadline for Ohioans to enter the first round of drawings to win $2 million in prizes from the Vax-2-School program encouraging young people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The program offers prizes including 150 scholarships valued at $10,000; and five scholarships worth $100,000. The scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at any Ohio college, university, technical or trade school, or career program.

The drawing is open to Ohioans ages 5 to 21 who have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. They, or their parents or guardians, can enter online at www.ohiovax2school.com, or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

The deadline for the first drawing is tonight, Nov. 21, at 11:59 p.m.

The deadlines for the two additional drawings are:

- Sunday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m. for the second drawing (75 winners of $10,000 prizes) and a grand prize drawing.

- Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. for a grand prize drawing.

Winners will be announced Nov. 29 through Dec. 3.

Ohio Department of Health officials say the vaccines are a safe and effective way to protect children from becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. As of mid-November, 220,000 children in Ohio have contracted COVID-19 and 16 Ohio residents under at 18 have died.

Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to schedule a vaccination appointment for you or your child. To learn more about the vaccine, talk to your health care provider or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.

Josh Sweigart
Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.

