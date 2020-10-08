Deadly crashes spike in Dayton

The deadly crashes this year have included six involving pedestrians, two involving motorcycles and one with a tractor-trailer, Henderson said.

“We’re also seeing an increase in complaints for some of this activity of vehicles driving at high rates of speeds, especially on some of our major thoroughfares,” he said.

Police shared a slide show that provided areas where the deadly crashes happen, as well as statistics broken down by age, gender and race.

The majority of fatal crashes involved men between 31 and 40 and are divided evenly between Blacks and whites, data show.

Meanwhile, Henderson said he wants the community to slow down and pay attention to their surroundings to help avoid crashes.