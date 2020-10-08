Deadly crashes spike in Dayton

The number of deadly crashes in Dayton so far this year is higher than any of the last 10 years.
“We’ve noticed an increase in serious injury accidents and also traffic fatalities, which is alarming,” Assistant Chief Eric Henderson of the Dayton Police Department said during a Thursday news conference.
Fatal crashes are up 53% from this time last year, he said, while minor crashes are actually down compared to past years.
Dayton City Commission accepted four Ohio Department of Public Safety grants totaling $310,000 to support high visibility enforcement in an effort to change unsafe driver behaviors through September 2021. Recent enforcement showed 60% of drivers cited were going 20+ mph over the speed limit, data show.
The deadly crashes this year have included six involving pedestrians, two involving motorcycles and one with a tractor-trailer, Henderson said.
“We’re also seeing an increase in complaints for some of this activity of vehicles driving at high rates of speeds, especially on some of our major thoroughfares,” he said.
Police shared a slide show that provided areas where the deadly crashes happen, as well as statistics broken down by age, gender and race.
The majority of fatal crashes involved men between 31 and 40 and are divided evenly between Blacks and whites, data show.
Meanwhile, Henderson said he wants the community to slow down and pay attention to their surroundings to help avoid crashes.