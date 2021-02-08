Bellefontaine man killed, 2 injured in head-on crash on U.S. 68 north of Urbana

A Bellefontaine man was killed Monday afternoon following a head-on crash between a car and pickup truck on North U.S. 68 north of Urbana.
Gavin Stanley, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2004 Honda Accord went left of center at 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of North U.S. 68 and nearly struck a tow truck before hitting a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck headed the opposite way, according to a release from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
Stanley’s car came to rest in the middle of the roadway. The pickup struck spun off the west side of the highway and rolled onto its side, the release stated.
The driver of the pickup truck, 78-year-old Bruce Towler, and his passenger, 76-year-old Barbara Towler, had to be freed from the wreck,
Barbara Towler was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, and Bruce Towler was taken by a Macochee life squad to an area hospital. Neither of their conditions are known.
U.S. 68 was shut down between state Route 296 south to the Urbana airport north of Urbana following the crash, which remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.