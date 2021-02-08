Bellefontaine man killed, 2 injured in head-on crash on U.S. 68 north of Urbana

Gavin Stanley, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2004 Honda Accord went left of center at 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of North U.S. 68 and nearly struck a tow truck before hitting a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck headed the opposite way, according to a release from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Stanley’s car came to rest in the middle of the roadway. The pickup struck spun off the west side of the highway and rolled onto its side, the release stated.