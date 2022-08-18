Death of 8-month-old boy in Harrison Twp. under investigation

The death of an 8-month-old infant Thursday morning is under investigation.
Medics and deputies were dispatched just before 9 a.m. to the 5200 block of Embassy Place on report of an unresponsive infant, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
“Upon arrival, deputies performed life-saving measures on an unresponsive 8-month-old male infant,” a release stated.
The baby was taken by Harrison Twp. medics to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
His death is under investigation by the Special Investigation Unit of the sheriff’s office.
