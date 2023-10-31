Deer strike crash sends 5 to hospital; I-75 N reopens in Miami County

Interstate 75 North has completely reopened following a crash involving a deer that sent five people to the hospital Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 5:50 a.m. near County Road 25A in Tipp City.

A vehicle hit a deer and rolled over, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.

Five people were injured in the crash and were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center. Additional information on injuries was not available.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash briefly closed multiple northbound lanes on I-75.

We will update this story as more information is available.