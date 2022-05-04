Democrat Tim Ryan campaigns in Dayton region after primary win in U.S. Senate race

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp., is taking a victory lap in western Ohio today, with stops in Dayton and Hamilton after winning the Democratic Party nomination for U.S. Senate on Tuesday.
Ryan is scheduled to tour Butler Tech in Hamilton, hold a roundtable with retail workers in Dayton and also visit Lima, Toledo and Rossford, according to his campaign.
Ryan won the primary with nearly 70% of the vote. Republican businessman, author and Middletown native JD Vance won his primary with just over 32%, according to final, unofficial results reported by the Ohio Secretary of State.
Ryan, a member of Congress representing a predominantly blue collar district since 2003, campaigned on a pro-worker platform and frequently criticized past trade deals and China for sending American jobs overseas.
“I want Ohio to be the economic powerhouse of not just the United states, but of the world,” Ryan said in a victory speech Tuesday night, adding that his goal is to make the U.S. “the manufacturing capital of the world.”
“We have to put workers front and center in the economy of the United States of America,” Ryan said in the speech that also included calls for bipartisan unity.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Follow LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook
About the Author