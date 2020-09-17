Department of Air Force to survey members on interpersonal violence

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Air Force will soon survey total force Airmen and Space Professionals about their experiences surrounding interpersonal violence.
The survey is scheduled to be distributed to all Airmen and Space Professionals, including civilians, active duty, Guard and Reserve members.
“We’re asking for people to participate in a survey to help us better understand their individual experiences surrounding interpersonal violence in our ranks,” said Brig. Gen. April Vogel, director for manpower, personnel, recruiting and services at the National Guard Bureau, and the interpersonal violence task force lead.
This survey is part of a two-pronged approach in which the survey data and the data gathered from reviewing past cases involving interpersonal violence will be used to identify any themes or areas for improvement. Interpersonal violence can range from stalking and bullying to domestic violence, sexual assault and abuse.
“Our goal is to determine if we are keeping our Airmen and Space Professionals safe when they are facing interpersonal violence,” Vogel said. “The survey information will be used to shape our plan of action and recommendations to senior leadership.”
Survey participants may also volunteer to take part in a limited number of small focus groups by opting in at the end of the survey. Participants will remain anonymous throughout the survey process, and if members choose to take part in the focus groups, their survey data remains separate from their personal contact information. Additionally, there is an opportunity for command leadership teams to provide their perspectives.
“We encourage participation from our total force service members with anything to share regarding their experiences dealing with interpersonal violence, to include command leadership teams,” Vogel said. “We want to hear your stories.”
The task force stood up in July to explore processes, programs and leadership actions associated with keeping Airmen and Space Professionals safe when faced with interpersonal violence situations.