Department of Air Force to survey members on interpersonal violence

Survey participants may also volunteer to take part in a limited number of small focus groups by opting in at the end of the survey. Participants will remain anonymous throughout the survey process, and if members choose to take part in the focus groups, their survey data remains separate from their personal contact information. Additionally, there is an opportunity for command leadership teams to provide their perspectives.

“We encourage participation from our total force service members with anything to share regarding their experiences dealing with interpersonal violence, to include command leadership teams,” Vogel said. “We want to hear your stories.”

The task force stood up in July to explore processes, programs and leadership actions associated with keeping Airmen and Space Professionals safe when faced with interpersonal violence situations.