Deputies: Alcohol suspected in 2-car injury crash in Darke County

Alcohol is suspected in a two-car crash Friday afternoon in Darke County that sent three people to area hospitals, including a 16-year-old passenger.
The crash happened at about 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 127 and Childrens Home-Bradford Road in Greenville Twp., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze driven by 41-year-old David Reynolds of Gettysburg was headed east on Childrens Home-Bradford Road and stopped at the intersection. Reynolds then tried to continue across the intersection when his car was struck by a 2019 Kia Soul headed north on U.S. 127 driven by 41-year-old Brooke Copeland of Wapakoneta, a statement from the sheriff’s office read.
Both drivers and Reynolds’ 16-year-old son, who was riding in the front passenger seat, were taken to Wayne Health Care. The drivers were both transferred to Miami Valley Hospital, where their conditions are unknown.
“Alcohol is suspected in this crash,” the sheriff’s office stated.
The crash remains under investigation.
