Deputies: Alcohol suspected in 2-car injury crash in Darke County

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 127 and Childrens Home-Bradford Road in Greenville Twp., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze driven by 41-year-old David Reynolds of Gettysburg was headed east on Childrens Home-Bradford Road and stopped at the intersection. Reynolds then tried to continue across the intersection when his car was struck by a 2019 Kia Soul headed north on U.S. 127 driven by 41-year-old Brooke Copeland of Wapakoneta, a statement from the sheriff’s office read.