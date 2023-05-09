Man who damaged cell towers to ‘stop the aliens’ apologizes, sent to prison

Judge Stacy Wall sentenced Daniels in county Common Pleas Court to the prison time along with restitution of $9,130. Wall noted another victim said it incurred around $20,000 in damage but did not seek restitution.

Public defender John Herndon said Daniels said he had been using drugs before the offenses and needed to talk to mental health professionals and to work to pay off damage to the property owners.

Daniels apologized for his actions, saying his life a couple of years ago “made a terrible turn” and he “made very poor decisions.”

Prosecuting Attorney Tony Kendell asked for prison time for Daniels.

Wall said Daniels caused extensive damage to towers, including one that served users in a five-mile radius. Daniels admitted to using alcohol, cocaine, methamphetamines, and heroin, she said, but told a court pre-sentence investigation writer that he did not have substance abuse problems and didn’t want treatment.