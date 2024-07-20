‘Desperate need’: Animal shelter urgently asks for help after rescue of 33 dogs

The center wrote, “[…] we are in desperate need of adopters, fosters and rescue to help us, help these dogs.”

Explore Dayton police no longer handling stray animals

Specifically, the center is asking for help with the community’s help with the dogs currently in their care, since the rescued dogs are legally not allowed to go for adoption, foster or rescue yet until they find where the dogs came from.

The Arc is asking for the community to help by adopting or fostering currently housed dogs and by donating basics like crates and kennels, leashes, collars, food, etc.

A list of adoptable dogs is available on their PetPlace website, and you can sign up to foster on the ARC website.

They also asked that if you foster for another organization or your rescue can assist, to contact the ARC Outreach Specialist at 937-264-5462, and to visit the ARC website you are not already established as a rescue partner.