‘Desperate need’: Animal shelter urgently asks for help after rescue of 33 dogs

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is asking for public help adopting and fostering its current pets after it helped the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office rescue 33 dogs from a property this week.
In a social media post, ARC said that the center only has room to humanely and safely house 80 dogs at any given time, and already had 94 dogs in the building before this. It added that due to its capacity situation, it is currently temporarily housing dogs by court order only.
The center wrote, “[…] we are in desperate need of adopters, fosters and rescue to help us, help these dogs.”
Specifically, the center is asking for help with the community’s help with the dogs currently in their care, since the rescued dogs are legally not allowed to go for adoption, foster or rescue yet until they find where the dogs came from.
The Arc is asking for the community to help by adopting or fostering currently housed dogs and by donating basics like crates and kennels, leashes, collars, food, etc.
A list of adoptable dogs is available on their PetPlace website, and you can sign up to foster on the ARC website.
They also asked that if you foster for another organization or your rescue can assist, to contact the ARC Outreach Specialist at 937-264-5462, and to visit the ARC website you are not already established as a rescue partner.
About the Author