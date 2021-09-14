Detonations part of training at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base today

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has training scheduled today that will include multiple detonations.
The training is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the City of Fairborn.
There will be four detonations as part of the training.
