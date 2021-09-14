dayton-daily-news logo
X

Detonations part of training at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base today

FILE
Caption
FILE

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has training scheduled today that will include multiple detonations.

The training is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the City of Fairborn.

There will be four detonations as part of the training.

ExploreWhat happened: 4-hour search finds no threat after report of shooter at Wright-Patt

In Other News
1
Kettering Medical Center postpones Heart to Heart Gala until February...
2
Man killed in Monday crash in Miami County identified
3
Regional hospitals open more COVID units to keep up
4
Public Health offering $100 gift cards at COVID vaccine clinic today
5
Fun on the farm: Learning Tree Farm’s Autumn Fest returns this weekend
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top