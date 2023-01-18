Developmental disabilities services board declares fiscal emergency

However, Combs said there are other initiatives to save funds in the future, including increased billing for Medicaid, secure federally-funded housing vouchers, using community-based resources and needs-based waivers, liquidating the Southview facility, and asking the state to grant additional waiver-enhanced Medicaid match funds and cover the recently-increased developmental disability service cost.

The Northview facility at 8114 North Main Street in Dayton will remain open.

“We’ve seen this coming, so it’s no surprise,” Combs said, later adding that the agency is facing the challenges of the funding shortfall and that they believe it will have minimal impact on those who require services.