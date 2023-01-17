Several top local administrators apply for Washington Twp. position

“My goal in any position I have held has always been to serve the public, and those within my organization, to the best of my abilities while continually improving and refining the way services are provided or internal processes are managed,” said in the letter. “I feel that my experience, skills and commitment to professional and ethical local government management are consistent with the expectations for this role.”

McClintick serves as township administrator of Harrison Twp.

He has more than 25 years experience in local government operations, including the last eight as the township administrator of Harrison Twp., preceded by more than three years as assistant township administrator there, more than eight years as development director and more than three years as assistant development director, according to his letter of interest. Before that he served as planning coordinator for the city of Sidney and planning aide of the city of Xenia.

McClintick earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Wright State University after attending University of Cincinnati for community and regional planning.

In his letter, McClintick emphasized that in addition to his experience and skill set, he would be able to transition quickly into the role of township administrator. “I have worked in Montgomery County for over 22 years and am connected to all the county officials,” he said. “Harrison Township also contracts with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and I am familiar with their contract and have worked with all their command staff.”

Metzger serves as recreation director and interim human resources director for Washington Twp.

His previous experiences includes working as senior recreation supervisor for the township and previous work as company manager with California Theatre Center and theatre production staff at Miami University, according to his letter of interest.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in directing/stage management from Wright State University.

“I am purposeful and strategic in my approach to collaboration, team management, and building consensus, while providing the leadership tools necessary for success,” Metzger said in the letter. “Because Washington Township needs such skills to continue to flourish, I am submitting my name for consideration for the position of Washington Township Administrator.”

Thonnerieux serves as Beavercreek public administrative services director.

Previous experience includes director/superintendent of Beavercreek’s Department of Parks Recreation and Culture and recreation program supervisor for the same entity, according to his letter of interest.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in recreation and leisure studies from Southern Illinois University and a master’s degree in public recreation administration from University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

“My education has taught me to be a critical thinker,” Thonnerieux said in the letter. “Learning how to look at trends and issues with a critical eye in order to determine what obstacles or barriers may inhibit a project or proposal is a skill I can bring to the Township.”

Weaver serves as Westerville’s director of public service.

His experience also includes serving as Oakwood’s director of engineering and public works and property manager, associate for national engineering firm LJB Inc.

Weaver earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from University of Dayton, completed hours required to sit for professional surveying exams at Cincinnati State, Sinclair and Wright Stae University and earned a master of public administration from Kent State University, according to his letter of interest.

“My experience leading a wide range of public works operations at a well-regarded suburb has prepared me well to manage the high expectations which are necessary to create a robust quality of life within a community,” Weaver said in the letter. “Living in the cities which I have served has also given me a direct understanding of the importance of providing these services that are critical to daily life and a community’s economic vitality.”

Former Administrator Jesse Lightle served as administrator of Montgomery County’s largest township from July 2006 until Jan. 15. She left the position to take on a vice president role at Sinclair Community College.

At their Dec. 12 meeting, township trustees appointed Development Director Ryan Lee as Interim Township Administrator effective Monday. Eighteen people initially applied for the position.

The five aforementioned candidates interviewed with the township last week. There is no specific timeline in place for hiring a new administrator, according to township spokeswoman Kate Trangenstein.