Developmentally disabled workers paid $3.50 an hour: 5 things to know

Here are five things to know about the program:

1. The program: The practice is legal under the U.S. Department of Labor’s 14(c) program. The program started in the 1930s to help disabled soldiers but today includes any regular adults with disabilities.

2. Pennies on the dollar: A 2021 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that most 14(c) workers earned less than $3.50 per hour, while about 14% earned at or above the federal minimum of $7.25.

3. Local employers: Department of Labor data says thousands of Ohioans are in the program. Three local employers in Dayton, Springfield and Lebanon are among 48 participating agencies statewide. Most are non-profits.

4. The debate: “This is a challenging topic,” said Pamela Combs, the superintendent of the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services. “We understand both points of view — that there are people who rightfully believe that everyone should be paid at least a minimum wage for their work. But then on the other hand, we do have our families and those that we serve who believe that employers will not employ people with developmental disabilities if they cannot meet competitive expectations.”

5. The future: The Department of Labor is reviewing whether to discontinue the program, and several states have already banned the practice. State legislation backed by a Warren County lawmaker would phase out the program over five years in Ohio.