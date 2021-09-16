dayton-daily-news logo
DeWine: 855 Afghan refugees will come to Ohio

Afghan refugees line up for food outside a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New Mexico, where they are being housed, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Biden administration provided the first public look inside the U.S. military base where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan are screened, amid questions about how the government is caring for the refugees and vetting them. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Credit: David Goldman

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Cincinnati agency will assist 50.

More than 800 Afghan refugees will come to Ohio through the U.S. Department of State’s Afghan Placement and Assistance Program.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the federal government notified the state of the 855 refugees will be placed with eight resettlement agencies located mainly in northeast and central Ohio.

“These are individuals who have been partners with United States and deserve our support in return for the support they’ve given us,” DeWine stated in the release. “Thank you to the resettlement agencies and communities who have stepped forward and demonstrated they have the resources necessary to help these individuals in their time of need.”

Placements are expected to occur over the next six months to agencies in Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Toledo and Akron.

