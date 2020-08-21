DeWine: Performance theaters will be allowed to reopen soon

Gov. Mike DeWine released guidelines for performing arts theaters and said that they will be allowed to reopen soon.
Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes will be signing a reopening order, but details are still being worked on, DeWine announced in a release issued Friday.
To give arts organizations the opportunity to plan for live performances, the guidelines and attendance figures were released Friday.
For indoor venues, attendance can be no more than the lesser of 300 or 15 percent of fixed-seating capacity.
For outdoor venues, attendance can be no more than the lesser of 1,500 of 15 percent of fixed-seating capacity.
Many of the guidelines in the forthcoming order will align with limits on spectators at sports events, the governor said.