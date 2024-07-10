Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees announce area tour stop

The following is a list of some of the scheduled performances happening at concert venues regionally.

LOCAL CONCERT VENUES

The Brightside Music and Event Venue

905 E. Third St., Dayton; thebrightsidedayton.com, 937-559-4590

Upcoming: Six Foot Blonde, Aug. 1; Guided By Voices, Aug. 30; Ellis Paul, Sept. 19

Schuster Center

1 W. Second St., Dayton; daytonlive.org, 937-228-3630

Upcoming: The Music of Journey, Oct. 26; The Motortown All-Stars, Jan. 4; The Music of Tony Bennett, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1; The Music of the Beatles, March 8

AREA OUTDOOR CONCERT VENUES

Hickory Hills Lakes

7103 Ohio 55, Ft. Loramie; countryconcert.com, (937) 295-3000

Upcoming: Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch, Big & Rich featuring Wilson, Craig Morgan, 49 Winchester, Anne Wilson, Lauren Watkins, July 12; Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, Clint Black, Warren Zeiders, Sara Evans, Kameron Marlowe, Colt Ford, Kolby Cooper, Ella Langley, Rayne Johnson, July 13

Fraze Pavilion

695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering; fraze.com, 800-514-3849

Upcoming: Ludacris, July 18; Night Ranger, July 19; Rick Springfield and Richard Marx, July 20; Wilson Phillips and Debbie Gibson, July 21;The Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman - The American ELO, Aug. 1; Scotty McCreery, Aug. 8; Crowder, Aug. 12; Get the Led Out, Aug. 14; Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Jay and The Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues, The Cowslips, Aug. 15; That Arena Rock Show, Aug. 16; Joe Bonamassa, Aug. 20; Brantley Gilbert, Aug. 30; Dylan Scott, Sept. 13; Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band, Sept. 15

Levitt Pavilion Dayton

134 S. Main St., Dayton; levittdayton.org, 937-281-2144

Upcoming: Nikki Hill with the Cafe Unit, July 12; Alexander Star and the Golden People, July 13; Buffalo Nichols, July 18; Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience, July 19; Blues Amplified featuring Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos, July 20; John Jorgensen Bluegrass Band, Aug. 1; Jesse “JT Jazz” Thompson, Aug. 2; Scythian, Aug. 3; Ruthie Foster, Aug. 8; Blair Crimmins and the Hookers, Aug. 9; World Indigenous Day Celebration featuring Digging Roots with Topknot, Aug. 10; Alanna Royale, Aug. 15; Toubab Krewe, Aug. 16; Funk Amplified featuring Slapbak, Aug. 17; Cool Cool Cool, Aug. 22; Cole Chaney with Josh Webb and the Home Sown Band Opening, Aug. 23; Levitt National Tour Presents: The War & Treaty, Aug. 24; Tonya Baker, Aug. 29; Jennifer Hartswick, Aug. 30; Reggae Amplified featuring Wailing Souls, Aug. 31; Light In the City featuring Building 429 with Melody Baccus, Sept. 5; Sweet Lizzie Project with Yuppie, Sept. 6; Hot Toddies Jazz Band with Hannah Gill, Sept. 7; Sierra Green and the Giants with Joe Waters and the Back Porch Band, Sept. 12; Hispanic Heritage Month with the Iguanas, Sept. 13; Honoring Our Veterans concert, Sept. 14

Rose Music Center at The Heights

6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights; rosemusiccenter.com, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: Whiskey Myers, July 12; moe., July 19; Elle King, July 20; 311 with Awolnation and Neon Trees, July 24; Slash with special guests Keb’ Mo’, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph, July 25; Lyle Lovett, July 26; Warren Haynes, July 27; Straight No Chaser, Lisa Loeb, July 30; Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Aug. 2; Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 3; Alice Cooper, Aug. 6; Stray Cats, Aug. 12; Travis Tritt, Aug. 15; Trampled By Turtles, Aug. 16; Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, Aug. 18; Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 19; Tribute to ABBA, Aug. 20; Military Appreciation Night featuring Cole Swindle, Sept. 5; Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Sept. 7; Crowded House, Sept. 10; Burton Cummings, Sept. 26; Testament and Creator, Sept. 28

St. Leonard

8100 Clyo Road, Centerville; centervilleohio.gov

Upcoming: Jumping Jack Flash, July 12; The Garth Brooks Ultimate Tribute Featuring Shawn Gerhard, Aug. 9; Boomer Fest at St. Leonard featuring Parrots of the Caribbean, Brass Tracks, Alexis Gomez and the Mad River Band, The Fries Band, Aug. 10

Turner Pavilion in Veteran’s Park

250 Cliff Park Road, Springfield; springfieldartscouncil.org, (937) 324-2712

Upcoming: Phil Dirt and the Dozers, July 12; Boys in the Band - The Alabama Tribute, July 13.

COLUMBUS CONCERT VENUES

Celeste Center

Ohio State Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave,. Columbus; www.ohiostatefair.com; 614-466-8346

Scheduled: Kids Bop Live, July 24; Alabama, July 25; Stone Temple Pilots with Soul Asylum, July 26; Boyz II Men, July 27; La Zenda Norteña, July 28; Lauren Daigle, July 29; Steven Sanchez, July 1; Ohio Players and Midnight Star, Aug. 2

Columbus Crew Stadium

One Black & Gold Blvd., Columbus

www.breakawayfestival.com

https://sonictemplefestival.com, 614-447-2739

Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena

555 Borror Drive, Columbus; www.schottensteincenter.com, 800-273-6201

Upcoming: Chris Stapleton, July 19; Phil Wickham, Brandon Lake, Aug. 2; Hozier, Aug. 7; Future and Metro Boomin, Aug. 10; Blink-182, Aug. 13; Childish Gambino, Aug. 15; Pink, Oct. 9; Cyndi Lauper, Nov. 3; Kacey Musgraves with Lord Huron and Nickel Creek, Nov. 13; Maverick City Music, Nov. 15; Aerosmith with The Black Crowes, Jan. 13

KEMBA LIVE!

405 Neil Ave., Columbus; www.promowestlive.com, 614-461-LIVE (5483), ext. 101

Upcoming: Taking Back Sunday, July 25; Sad Summer Festival with Mayday Parade, The Maine, The Wonder Years, We the Kings, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Hot Milk, Daisy Grenade, Diva Bleach, July 24; Primus and Coheed and Cambria, Aug. 6; Washed Out, Aug. 11; The Avett Brothers, Aug. 20; ZZ Top, Aug. 27; New Found Glory, Aug. 28; O.A.R., Aug. 29; Goth Babe, Sept. 11; Sublime with Rome, Aug. 16; Ivan Cornejo, Sept. 5; Descendents and Circle Jerks, Sept. 14; Underoatch, Sept. 29; Dayglow, Oct. 3; Jim Henson’s Labyrinth in Concert, Oct. 9; Dispatch, Oct. 13; Carter Winter, Oct. 19

Mershon Auditorium

1871 N. High St., Columbus; https://wexarts.org/rentals/mershon-auditorium or 614-292-3535

Upcoming: Girls Night Out featuring Kierra Sheard, Naomi Raine, Koryn Hawthorne, Wande, July 16; Tesla, Aug. 27

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus; www.nationwidearena.com, 614-246-3199

Upcoming: JHENÉ AIKO, Aug. 22; New Kids on the Block, Aug. 23; Weezer, The Flaming Lips, Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 7; Kirk Franklin, Sept. 19; Charli XCX and Troye Sivan, Sept. 20; Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 4-6; Jelly Roll, Oct. 9; Justin Timberlake, Oct. 23; Little Big Town and Sugarland, Oct. 26

Newport Music Hall

1722 N. High St., Columbus; www.promowestlive.com, 614-246-2000

Upcoming: Bob Da Packman, Aug. 22; Owl City, Sept. 13; Matt and Kim, Sept. 29; DJ Shadow, Oct. 7; KMFDM, Oct. 19

Ohio Stadium

411 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus

www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com, 937-292-6330

Upcoming: Buckeye Country Superfest featuring Zach Bryan with Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett, Charles Wesley Godwin and Levi Turner, June 22-23

Palace Theatre

34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.capa.com, 614-569-0939

The Lawn at CAS

2540 Olentangy River Road, Columbus; www.wonderbusfest.com

Upcoming: Pitbull, Sean Kingston, Big Freedia, Aug. 25; Demi Lovato, Oliver Tree, Surfaces, Chelsea Cutler, Dayglow, Aug. 26; Caamp, Portugal the Man, Brittany Howard, Saint Motel, Aug. 27

CINCINNATI-AREA CONCERT VENUES

Bogart’s

2621 Vine St., Cincinnati; www.bogarts.com, 513-872-8801

Upcoming: Saved by the 90′s, July 20; Bowling for Soup, July 31; GWAR, Sept. 13; Buena Vista Social Orchestra, Oct. 29; Drive By Truckers, Nov. 3

Great American Ballpark

100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati; cincinnati.reds.mlb.com, 513-381-7337

Upcoming: Foo Fighters, July 25; Green Day, Aug. 22; Thomas Rhett, Aug. 29; Nelly, Sept. 20

Hard Rock Casino

1000 Broadway St., Cincinnati; hardrockcasinocincinnati.com, 513-250-3150

Upcoming: 311, July 20; I Love the 90′s featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Montell; Brad Paisley, Sept. 7

Heritage Bank Center, formerly U.S. Bank Arena

100 Broadway, Cincinnati; heritagebankcenter.com, 513-421-4111

Upcoming: AJR, July 23; Heart, Aug. 13; Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Sept. 13; Billie Eilish, Nov. 8

The Andrew J Brady Music Center

25 Race St., Cincinnati; bradymusiccenter.com, 513-232-5882

Upcoming: Old Crow Medicine Show, July 12; Lake Street Dive, July 14; Tate McRae, July 24; The Struts, July 28; Primus and Cohered and Cambria, July 30; The Gaslight Anthem, Aug. 27; Tesla, Aug. 31; Kirk Franklin, Sept. 13; Kings of Leon, Sept. 14; Manchester Orchestra, Sept. 17; Midland, Sept. 19; Dayglow, Sept. 28; Queens of the Stone Age, Oct. 1; Wage War, Oct. 2; Ray LaMontagne and Gregory Alan Isakov, Oct. 4; Goose, Nov. 8, 9, 10; Flatland Cavalry, Nov. 16; BABYMETAL, Nov. 23; Apocalyptica, Feb. 14

Madison Theater

728 Madison Ave., Covington, Ky.; madisontheateronline.com; 513-491-2444

Upcoming: Drive By Truckers, Sept. 23

Memorial Hall

1225 Elm St., Cincinnati; memorialhallotr.com, 513-977-8838

Upcoming: Roseanne Cash, Aug. 27; Pink Martini, Oct. 27

MegaCorp Pavilion

101 W. 4th St., Newport, Ky.; promowestlive.com/our-venues/megacorp-pavilion, 859-900-2294

Upcoming: That Mexican OT, July 19; Taking Back Sunday, July 30; Dweezil Zappa, Aug. 16; Avett Brothers, Aug. 24; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 25; O.A.R., Aug. 30; Alkaline Trio, Sept. 29; Here Come the Mummies, Oct. 6; Chromeo and the Midnight, Oct. 10

Paycor Stadium

1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati; bengals.com

Upcoming: Luke Combs, Aug. 2-3

PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati; riverbend.org, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: Warren Hayes, July 28; Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Aug. 7; Deep Purple and YES, Aug. 21; Jamey Johnson, Sept. 13

Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati; riverbend.org, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: Train and REO Speedwagon, July 12; Luke Bryan, July 13; Dan + Shay, July 18; Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire, July 19; Alanis Morissette, July 24; Hardy, July 25; Totally Tubular Festival 80′s New Wave Tour featuring Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wo, July 27; Creed, Aug. 2; A Tribute to Jimmy Buffet featuring the Coral Reefer Band, Aug. 4; Five Finger Death Punch, Aug. 8; Barbie the Movie in Concert led by Macy Schmidt and the Barbie Land Sinfonietta, Aug. 9; Bush, Aug. 14; The Doobie Brothers, Aug. 18; Styx, Foreigner, Aug. 23; Glass Animals, Aug. 25; Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Jason Bonham, Aug. 27; Lauryn Hill and the Fugees, Aug. 28; Cage the Elephant, Aug. 30; Kidz Bop, Aug. 31; Meghan Trainor, Sept. 4; Ohio Is for Lovers Music Festival, Sept. 7; Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and more, Sept. 11; Parker McCollum, Sept. 14; Megadeth with Mudvayne and All That Remains, Sept. 17; The Marley Brothers Legacy Tour featuring Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Julian Marley, Ky-Mani Marley, Damian Marley, Sept. 18; Pitbull with T-Pain, Sept. 19

Taft Theatre

317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati; tafttheatre.org, 513-721-8883

Upcoming: Girls Night Out tour featuring Kierra Sheard, Naomie Raine, Koryn Hawthorne and Wade, July 14; One Night of Queen, Aug. 16; Ezperanza Spalding, Sept. 13; Extreme, Sept. 24; Burton Cummings, Sept. 25; Jim Henson’s Labyrinth in Concert, Oct. 14; AMERIA, Oct. 25; Adrian Below, Steve Via, Tony Levin, Danny Carey, Oct. 26; Mania - The ABBA Tribute, Oct. 27; The Wood Brothers, Nov. 22; Blippi, Nov. 23; Straight No Chaser, Dec. 18

Voices of America MetroPark

7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp.; voacountrymusicfest.com, 513-867-5835

Upcoming: Country Music Fest featuring headliners Jason Aldean and Keith Urban, Aug. 9-11