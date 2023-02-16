DeWine seeks CDC, federal help with on-ground assistance in East Palestine

Thursday the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced an administrator would arrive in East Palestine to assess the ongoing response and meet with local, state and federal officials.

“Test results from the village’s municipal well sampling showed no water quality concerns,” read the update from the EPA.

The Ohio EPA recommended anyone who gets drinking water from private water well beds to schedule an appointment for water well testing.

During a press conference earlier this week, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz said the derailment and release of toxic chemicals led to the deaths of 3,500 fish of 12 difference species in the first few days. None of those species are threatened and endangered. There was no evidence of the derailment resulting nonaquatic wildlife deaths.

Reports from staff writers Jen Balduf and London Bishop contributed to this report.