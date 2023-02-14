WATCH: DeWine: ‘We should know when we have trains carrying hazardous materials through Ohio’

The Norfolk Southern train of about 50 cars included 10 carrying chemicals and combustible materials. Of particular concern was vinyl chloride, a toxic flammable gas.

DeWine said that two days following the derailment, rising temperatures in one of the rail cars sparked concerns about a potentially “catastrophic” explosion that could spread deadly shrapnel close to one mile out.

“We also looked at what the danger was to a controlled release,” DeWine said, which is what was done, to alleviate explosion concerns.

Vinyl chloride was released slowly into the air last week from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable, toxic chemicals in a controlled environment, creating a dark plume of smoke.

Even though some of the rail cars had hazardous materials aboard, it was not considered a hazmat load and federal law does not require rail companies to report what hazardous materials are in transport, the governor said.

Norfolk Southern officials on Tuesday assured DeWine the railroad would stay in East Palestine until everything was cleaned up, the governor said.

Mary Mertz, director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, said the derailment, massive fire and toxic chemical release led to the deaths of 3,500 fish of 12 different species in the first few days.

None of those fish species are threatened or endangered, and there is not any evidence of deaths to nonaquatic wildlife as a result of the derailment, she said.

Sulfur Run remains contaminated, but is contained, said Tiffani Kavalec of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The spill did flow to the Ohio River initially, but it’s a large body of water able to dissipate the pollutants quickly, Kavalec said.

Drinking water is believed safe for residents using municipal water in the area of the derailment, but bottled water is recommended as officials continue to test the water supply, said Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

Those with private wells are urged to have the water tested, which is free as part of remediation efforts, he said.